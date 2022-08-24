Head to Head Survey: Valaris (VAL) vs. Its Rivals

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Valaris to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 80.64 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.02

Profitability

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Valaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2128 1837 55 2.26

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.63%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Valaris beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

