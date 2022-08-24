Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Heritage Insurance worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

