Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

