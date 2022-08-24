HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.75

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.75 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 172.60 ($2.09). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 4,113,547 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.42.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.