Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 261,979 Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERW – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Down 8.8 %

SIERW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

