Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 390,079 Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

PAQCW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.