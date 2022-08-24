Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 594,921 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 594,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

