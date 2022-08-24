Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth $497,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

