Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLMR opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.