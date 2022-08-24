Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 390,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAQCW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

