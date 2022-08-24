Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,674 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.