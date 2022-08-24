HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,916,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in HubSpot by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $342.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

