Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 156,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 334,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

