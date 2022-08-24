Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

