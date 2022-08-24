Huntington National Bank Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.