Huntington National Bank Has $52,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Datadog by 39,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Datadog by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,998,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,309.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

