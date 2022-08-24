Huntington National Bank Purchases 386 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

