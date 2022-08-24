Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,742 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

