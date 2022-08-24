Huntington National Bank Sells 330 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

