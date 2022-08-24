Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 777,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 60,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 67,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

