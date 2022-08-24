Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at $6,006,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,868,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyzon Motors Profile

HYZN has been the topic of several research reports. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

