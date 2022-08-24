iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.95

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.95 and traded as high as C$72.09. iA Financial shares last traded at C$71.84, with a volume of 287,045 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.95.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$241.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.2515145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

