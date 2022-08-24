Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down to $34.81

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $33.37. Ichor shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $968.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

