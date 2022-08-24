Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.36

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $15.87. Identiv shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 86,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Identiv Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $404,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Identiv by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 45.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

