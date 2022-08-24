Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

