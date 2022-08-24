Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innospec were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

