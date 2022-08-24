Insider Buying: Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

