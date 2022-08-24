Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 11,739 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTX opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,402,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

