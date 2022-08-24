Insider Selling: Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) CEO Sells 58,315 Shares of Stock

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBCN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.