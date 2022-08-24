Insider Selling: Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) CEO Sells 58,315 Shares of Stock

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Rubicon Technology stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.
Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.