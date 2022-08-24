Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 8,822 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.