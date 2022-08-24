Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Intapp worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intapp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $83,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,076,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,848,340.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $83,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,076,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,848,340.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $208,669. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

