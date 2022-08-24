International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,927 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.