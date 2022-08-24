International Paper (NYSE:IP) vs. Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Head-To-Head Survey

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Paper and Mativ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 2 9 1 0 1.92 Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Paper currently has a consensus price target of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. Given International Paper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Paper is more favorable than Mativ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 8.60% 17.25% 6.01% Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90%

Dividends

This table compares International Paper and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. International Paper pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

International Paper has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Mativ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $19.36 billion 0.80 $1.75 billion $4.81 8.89 Mativ $1.44 billion 0.53 $88.90 million $2.47 9.90

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Paper beats Mativ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

