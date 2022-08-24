Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Head to Head Comparison

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Trio-Tech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $38.52 million 3.29 $26.62 million $1.17 4.27 Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.58 -$590,000.00 $0.14 33.86

Analyst Ratings

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and Trio-Tech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 64.27% -15.87% -12.73% Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49%

Summary

Intevac beats Trio-Tech International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

