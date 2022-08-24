Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $560.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.67.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.