Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 229,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

