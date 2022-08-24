J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

