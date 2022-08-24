J Mariner Kemper Sells 17,324 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2,105.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

