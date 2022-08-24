James Defranco Acquires 163,637 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20.
DISH opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
