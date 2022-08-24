James Defranco Acquires 163,637 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20.

DISH opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

