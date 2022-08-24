Jana Partners Llc Sells 267,438 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,863,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

