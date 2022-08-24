Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sunrun by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.