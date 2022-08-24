Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.16% of Mayville Engineering worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEC opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

