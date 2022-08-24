Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 621,079 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,079 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

