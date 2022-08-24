Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $25,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.0 %

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

