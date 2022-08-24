Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,349 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 303,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132,930 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

