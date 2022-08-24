Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 308.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,672,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

Shares of FLT opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

