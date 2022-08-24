Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

