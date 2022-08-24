Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,158,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

