Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

