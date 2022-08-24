Jennison Associates LLC Sells 119,490 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

